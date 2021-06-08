Hamfara comes from the word 'Hadza min fadli robbi' (Surah An-Naml 27:40)

"This is from the favor of my Lord to test me whether I will be grateful or ungrateful. And whoever is grateful - his gratitude is only for [the benefit of] himself. And whoever is ungrateful - then indeed, my Lord is Free of need and Generous. " (Surah An-Naml 27:40)

The name Hamfara is used as a form of gratitude to Allah for the assets entrusted to the Hamfara group are all gifts from Allah

Hamfara's business focus is in the field of Sharia property projects to exploit (reuse) and maximize property assets that are at rest or unproductive sleeping assets into productive assets. Asset management including hotels and apartments which will be managed in sharia.

Art Director & Designer by @jatiroom

Project Manager @rainattack

