Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joseph Durning

Shop the World - London

Joseph Durning
Joseph Durning
  • Save
Shop the World - London campaign retail editorial contest retouching illustration 3d
Download color palette

This image was created for a retail contest where the winner would win a shopping spree in London, New York or Paris. I modelled the present boxes in 3D, lit, rendered and retouched 3 for the campaign. The images were used online, in print and as video content in the mall location. The event was a huge success and the posters were very well received.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Joseph Durning
Joseph Durning

More by Joseph Durning

View profile
    • Like