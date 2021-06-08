Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shop the World - New York

Shop the World - New York contest retail editorial illustration gifts retouching 3d posters new york paris london
This image was created for a retail contest where the winner would win a shopping spree in Paris, New York or London. I modelled the gift boxes in 3D, lit, rendered and retouched 3 posters for the campaign. The images were used online, in print and as video content in the mall location. The event was a huge success and the posters were very well received.

