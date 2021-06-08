Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#dailyUI
Challenge:
"What's the main focus? A Home Screen, create a Home Screen Page for any application"
(Designed in Adobe XD)
You can interact with live UI through this link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121134181/Theme-App-Landing-Page
Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching.
For work inquiries:
ashitaseth9454@gmail.com