Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zach Minard

Acoustic Niche

Zach Minard
Zach Minard
Hire Me
  • Save
Acoustic Niche brewery can beer branding
Download color palette

Next up in refining the Cerebral Brewing can family - Wood Aged Saisons and Lagers.

Until now these beers have been bottled so one of the challenges when moving to canning was to bring the same value and class of the bottle designs. I'm very happy with how cleanly these jump off shelf.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Zach Minard
Zach Minard
Designer & Illustrator At Home In The Wilderness.
Hire Me

More by Zach Minard

View profile
    • Like