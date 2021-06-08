Acoustic Niche

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Next up in refining the Cerebral Brewing can family - Wood Aged Saisons and Lagers.
Until now these beers have been bottled so one of the challenges when moving to canning was to bring the same value and class of the bottle designs. I'm very happy with how cleanly these jump off shelf.