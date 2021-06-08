Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tripster - UI/UX of Social Media App for Travelers

Tripster - UI/UX of Social Media App for Travelers
I have created UI/UX for a social media app for travelers which would provide features like posting updates, check-ins, stories at famous places etc. & it also needed to be easy to use.

Full Portfolio of for this real-world Project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121132325/Tripster-UIUX-of-Social-Media-App-for-Travelers

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
