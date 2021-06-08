Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PRIDE 2021

PRIDE 2021 lgbtq progress flag rainbow queer pride pride 2020 pride 2021 corporate design blackbaud
Human: Our Common Thread is Blackbaud's representation of the beauty of the PRIDE movement. We believe it is important to work as one toward equality every day of the year, and it was time to find a new, fresh way to express that. We took inspiration from the newly redesigned, more inclusive Progress Pride Flag as well as the urgent need for social justice in 2021.

