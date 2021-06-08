Web App Login

Santiago Garbers

Hi, this is my new work that we are developing with the Softion team.

It is a platform for cryptocurrencies and local currencies balances, where the user will be able to buy and sell the necessary currencies depending on their context of use.

I hope you like it

:)

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
