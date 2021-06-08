João Figueiredo

DoW Rebranding and APP Propose

DoW Rebranding and APP Propose
I wanted to do a rebranding for Defenders of Wildlife, and I also sketched an app idea, in order to collect more donations.

Defenders of Wildlife is a non-profit conservation organization based in the United States. It works to protect all native animals and plants throughout North America in their natural communities.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
