Rocket Chat Logo logodesign minimalist logos logomark flat design gradient blue chat social media social spaceship launch rocket modern logo
Social Media Booster logo concept. I combined a rocket and a chat symbol to the logo. Any comments and feedback are welcome :)
Checkout more of my works @
www.instagram.com/vadastu_design
www.behance.net/vadastu_design

