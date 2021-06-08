Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Julie Koenig

Always A Flyer - UD Alumni Weekend Limited Edition Bottle

Always A Flyer - UD Alumni Weekend Limited Edition Bottle
At the University of Dayton, sunsets and porches are the staple of a night on campus. This custom Always A Flyer Alumni Weekend Bottle is dedicated to those nights that became memories and those friends that became family. This packaging focuses on the warmth of the classic UD sunsets and community. Because once a flyer, always a flyer.

Just trying to soak up all the colors I can
