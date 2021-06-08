Always A Flyer - UD Alumni Weekend Limited Edition Bottle

Trending designs to inspire you
At the University of Dayton, sunsets and porches are the staple of a night on campus. This custom Always A Flyer Alumni Weekend Bottle is dedicated to those nights that became memories and those friends that became family. This packaging focuses on the warmth of the classic UD sunsets and community. Because once a flyer, always a flyer.