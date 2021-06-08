Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ring

Ring refraction pink 3d illustration retouching ring gemstone jewelry
Thought I'd play with jewelry and the lighting to create something unique and beautiful. As simple as this looks there's a lot going on in those reflections. Most of this is lighting with minimal retouching.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
