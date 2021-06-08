Barbershop Website Design

Trending designs to inspire you
One of our latest project!
We want to thank Noble King for giving us the privilege to work with them on their website. 🙏🏾
Take a look at this gorgeous website. We strived to use a nice grey color scheme as it would bring a somber & manly feel/vibe to the website and the branding.
What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section. 👇🏾