Barbershop Website Design

Download color palette
One of our latest project!

We want to thank Noble King for giving us the privilege to work with them on their website. 🙏🏾

Take a look at this gorgeous website. We strived to use a nice grey color scheme as it would bring a somber & manly feel/vibe to the website and the branding.

What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section. 👇🏾

