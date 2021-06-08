Joseph Durning

Intravenous Warrior

Joseph Durning
Joseph Durning
  • Save
Intravenous Warrior illustration retouching intravenous 3d editorial submarine pharma advertising
Download color palette

This illustration was created for the Healthcare and Pharma industry. I'm particularly proud of the lighting which took many hours, several layers and several versions to get just right.

Joseph Durning
Joseph Durning

More by Joseph Durning

View profile
    • Like