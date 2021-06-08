Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joseph Durning

Bell Hi Speed Internet

Joseph Durning
Joseph Durning
  • Save
Bell Hi Speed Internet retouching sci fi future 3d illustration
Download color palette

This model was enhanced to match the art director's creative. I created the environment around it and lit it accordingly. Extensive retouching was done to achieve that futuristic look and the neon reflecting on the surface of the vehicle. Nothing about this car exists in the real world.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Joseph Durning
Joseph Durning

More by Joseph Durning

View profile
    • Like