Shreya Sharma

Countdown Timer

Countdown Timer app mobile countdown timer dailyui ux ui design
The look that I tried is timeless, not being defined by boundaries.
The white and green screens are screensavers while the timer is running. On being woken up, you go back to the center screen.
It can be used for anything, from running applications to just normal timer or even for oven interfaces. That's the beauty of being unbounded.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
