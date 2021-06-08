Burak Basci

Seeking The Elephant | Branding

Burak Basci
Burak Basci
  • Save
Seeking The Elephant | Branding negative sustainable elephant branding solid logo minimal
Download color palette

Seeking the elephant is a non-profit organization that aims to increase public awareness about the negative effects of fast fashion culture on our world.

Five women started this initiative and call it "Seeking the elephant". They try to find the obvious one, which all of us ignore.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121129833/Seeking-The-Elephant

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Burak Basci
Burak Basci

More by Burak Basci

View profile
    • Like