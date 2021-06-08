Seeking The Elephant | Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Seeking the elephant is a non-profit organization that aims to increase public awareness about the negative effects of fast fashion culture on our world.
Five women started this initiative and call it "Seeking the elephant". They try to find the obvious one, which all of us ignore.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121129833/Seeking-The-Elephant