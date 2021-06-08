Shashank G

2 Dribbble Invitations

Shashank G
Shashank G
  • Save
2 Dribbble Invitations ux design uiuxdesign visual design ui dribbbleinvite invitation invite
Download color palette

Hey everyone!
I have 2 invites for two talented people, who want to join this amazing community.

Send me your best work and dribbble page to
behearddesign@gmail.com

or drop a message to my instagram handle
https://instagram.com/behearddesign

I will review your work and let you know if you are selected.

I wish you luck!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Shashank G
Shashank G
Product Designer. Music lover and Calligrapher 🔥

More by Shashank G

View profile
    • Like