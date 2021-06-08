Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI Design for Bitcoin Dip Tracker

UI Design for Bitcoin Dip Tracker
Last month, the team at Lukas Games approached me to design the User Interface for their app, "Bitcoin Dip Tracker". It is an app that helps crypto traders with push notification alerts whenever the price of Bitcoin goes down, or goes up. Using Relative Strength Index (RSI) signals, users of Bitcoin Dip Tracker will always know the right time to buy and sell Bitcoin.

My Role in this Project

I designed the app User Interface, app icons and navigation icons, as well as the designs on the screenshots for IOS and Android. I also designed a carousel for Bitcoin Dip Tracker's Instagram handle.

Bitcoin Dip Tracker is available for download on the Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.thecrazysuisse.bitcoin.dip.tracker

