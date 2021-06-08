Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Teva Pharma - Generic Meds Design System

Drafting off work from Teva’s internal design team, I helped refine the new generic medicine’s identity into a digital brand, which Teva expanded to other digital products in their ecosystem. Since we were expanding the identity across a growing number of products, my team standardized the components to ease the technical burden.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
