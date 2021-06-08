WEB_Dpedia

UI Design(WhatsApp)

WEB_Dpedia
WEB_Dpedia
  • Save
UI Design(WhatsApp) uxresearch productdesign uidesign uxdesign redesign sprint user experience ui ux design uiuxdesign
Download color palette

This design was a part of a 24 hour design sprint where i found solutions for the problems that i faced while using WhatsApp. The goal was to improve the whole user experience and making the user flow easier to complete tasks.

WEB_Dpedia
WEB_Dpedia

More by WEB_Dpedia

View profile
    • Like