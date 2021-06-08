Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tyler Hancock

Teva Pharma - Generic Meds Design System

Tyler Hancock
Tyler Hancock
Teva Pharma - Generic Meds Design System ui website design design figma product design
Teva Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in generics and biopharmaceuticals focused on improving the lives of patients across the world. My team worked closely with Teva to bring their new brand to life in a digital experience for a recently approved generic products.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Tyler Hancock
Tyler Hancock

