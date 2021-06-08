Saadbin Hussain

TAURAS

Saadbin Hussain
Saadbin Hussain
  • Save
TAURAS animal taurus auroch flooring sports icon design minimal branding logo
Download color palette

The logo portrays a minimalist auroch head, as indicated by the name Tauras. The logo is made to capture the resilience and spirited nature of the brand identity to its fullest. For a sports flooring brand, this is a sleek yet bold design to achieve a memorable look.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Saadbin Hussain
Saadbin Hussain

More by Saadbin Hussain

View profile
    • Like