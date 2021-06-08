Sherif Ashraf

Food Delivery / Mobile App

Food Delivery / Mobile App illustration vector logo ui ux design typography ui branding app design ui design
Hi my friends
These are simple screens from the home food delivery app, which I am working on now for my permanent client.. Please leave a comment with your opinion regarding the design and follow up to see the next designs :)

