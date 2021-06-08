Luis Nuñez | UI/UX Designer

Estratosfera - Web design

Estratosfera - Web design
Nothing like a new project to arouse curiosity and put knowledge into practice. I like bold color designs, but with an organic and modern feel.

If you want to see the complete project, you can do it in my Behance portfolio:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121083947/Estratosfera-Technology-Web-Design

Have a nice day 😁

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
