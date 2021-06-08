Tale of the Cities: JongolKabya

Trending designs to inspire you
Another mythical style illustration that I was trying lately. Let me know your thoughts on this.
Want to collaborate on something exciting of your own?
For project related queries, email me: hi.sauraav@gmail.com