The Repertory Project 02 of 50 - Brewis Beer Co.

The Repertory Project 02 of 50 - Brewis Beer Co.
The Repertory Project was created by designer Ruan Braz in the Grid creative community. It consists of 50 analyzes of Behance's presentations, seeking to refine the observation of details in good graphic designs and expand our visual repertoire. At the end of each analysis, we must reproduce one of the compositions, creating a new piece of the same style.

Reference project (02 of 50): https://www.behance.net/gallery/106564133/Brewis-Beer-Co

