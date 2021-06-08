La Visual has a lot of logo design concepts that land on the cutting room floor. Many of them are worth sharing with the design community.

This eagle mark was an identity that La Visual produced for a private money lender based in Los Angeles. The concept revolved around the idea of the Roman eagle or “Aquila” as it was called in Latin. This eagle was the insignia of the roman legions carried by an official called Aquilifer. The eagle represented power and courage and as long of the Aquila standard was raised on the battlefield, the romans were victorious.

Later, we decided to repurpose this eagle mark for our fictitious airline identity we call LVI Airways.