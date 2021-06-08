Lavanya Gopalaswamy

Live Sessions Screen

Hi Folks!

This was the 'Admin-Live Sessions' screen for a client project, centered around improving web content for doctors.

The admins can chat, share their screen, view the number of attendees in the live session.

Designed on Figma. DM to know more about the project.

Stay tuned to know more!

