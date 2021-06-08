Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mani vannan

File Manager- UI design

Mani vannan
Mani vannan
  • Save
File Manager- UI design motion graphics task manager manager illustration web ui app design mobile design minimal design daily ui file manager
Download color palette

Day 2✨

File Manager-UI Design
.
.
I have planned to post my UI designs for the next 30 days.I'm trying to maintain UX also as a part of this postings. Main idea behind this is i maintain my design routine and practice as much as i can. lets see what happens.

📝- Let me know what you guys think in the comments below.

⚡Follow @manivannan.design for more contents and inspirations.

Stay Safe and Stay Strong :)

Mani vannan
Mani vannan

More by Mani vannan

View profile
    • Like