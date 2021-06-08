Saksham Tyagi

Day 006 - User Profile

Saksham Tyagi
Saksham Tyagi
  • Save
Day 006 - User Profile dailyui001 app design ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui app
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
Welcome to day 6.
For this challenge, the theme User Profile Design.

Share your thoughts and press "L" if you like this design.

----------

Design Tool - Figma

-----------

Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me.

-----------

Have a project idea? I am available for new projects.

✉️ Contact me at sakshamtyagi995@gmail.com

-----------

Welcome to follow me on Instagram- @saksham_uix

Thank You!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Saksham Tyagi
Saksham Tyagi

More by Saksham Tyagi

View profile
    • Like