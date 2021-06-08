Computers and Electronics Products Catalog Bi-Fold Brochure Temp

Computers and Electronics Products Catalog Bi-Fold Brochure Template that is super simple to edit and customize with your own details! Simply add your own images and text ,. I hope you like it guys.

Bi-Fold Brochure Feature :

InDesign format (.indd (CC) & (.idml (CS4 and Latter)

A4 + US Letter sizes with bleed setting

4 Pages

Easy customizable and editable

CMYK colors

300 DPI resolution

Print ready format