OWPictures

Computers and Electronics Products Catalog Bi-Fold Brochure Temp

OWPictures
OWPictures
Computers and Electronics Products Catalog Bi-Fold Brochure Temp product description
  1. 03_Computers_and_Electronics_Products_Catalog_Bi_Fold_Brochure_Template.jpg
  2. 01_Computers_and_Electronics_Products_Catalog_Bi_Fold_Brochure_Template.jpg
  3. 04_Computers_and_Electronics_Products_Catalog_Bi_Fold_Brochure_Template.jpg
  4. 02_Computers_and_Electronics_Products_Catalog_Bi_Fold_Brochure_Template.jpg
  5. 06_Computers_and_Electronics_Products_Catalog_Bi_Fold_Brochure_Template.jpg
  6. 07_Computers_and_Electronics_Products_Catalog_Bi_Fold_Brochure_Template.jpg
  7. 05_Computers_and_Electronics_Products_Catalog_Bi_Fold_Brochure_Template.jpg

Computers and Electronics Products Catalog Bi-Fold Brochure Template

Computers and Electronics Products Catalog Bi-Fold Brochure Template

Computers and Electronics Products Catalog Bi-Fold Brochure Template that is super simple to edit and customize with your own details! Simply add your own images and text ,. I hope you like it guys.

Bi-Fold Brochure Feature :
InDesign format (.indd (CC) & (.idml (CS4 and Latter)
A4 + US Letter sizes with bleed setting
4 Pages
Easy customizable and editable
CMYK colors
300 DPI resolution
Print ready format

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
