Green Circular District | Benefici

The Work:
To communicate the Green Circular District initiative, we launched a dedicated site (in Italian and soon in English) that can both educate and involve the audience at the same time. The information architecture facilitates smooth navigation of the different pages, with animated and minimal transitions.
The Highlights:
-Swiss typography
-Editorial and informative cutting of information
-Microanimations
-Microinteractions that facilitate usability
-Reusable components
Want to see more? Check out the project live and in action here: www.distrettocircolareverde.it