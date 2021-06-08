Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meditation App

Meditation App vector branding logo phone illustration icon design app ux ui
Hi, friend! I redesigned the app that helps calm the nervous system Great service for easy search for relaxation songs!

What's in the shot?

There are screens with audio on different topics for different circumstances: Relax, Sleep, Breathe, etc. Recommended melodies are presented to help you relax, and you can also use search.

Second screen — the selected melody plays, and you can also add it to your favorites or turn on a different one at random.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
sa.desain

