Meditation App

Hi, friend! I redesigned the app that helps calm the nervous system Great service for easy search for relaxation songs!

What's in the shot?

There are screens with audio on different topics for different circumstances: Relax, Sleep, Breathe, etc. Recommended melodies are presented to help you relax, and you can also use search.

Second screen — the selected melody plays, and you can also add it to your favorites or turn on a different one at random.

Hit it if you like my design and share feedback!