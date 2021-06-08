Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/忍者神龟

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) is an American film series directed by Kevin Monroe, starring Patrick Stewart and Sarah Michelle Geller. It was shot in four films from 1990 to 2014. The film tells the story of four kung fu ninja turtles in New York who fight against criminal gangs.

忍者神龟》是凯文·门罗执导、帕特里克·斯图尔特、莎拉·米歇尔·盖拉等主演的美国系列电影，自1990年至2014年共拍摄了四部，该片讲述了纽约四个功夫高强的忍者龟与犯罪集团做斗争的故事。

