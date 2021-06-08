04 - E . Piano [FAB band - Kangaroo]

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I thought of an animal that could play the piano melody freely.He had to be able to play various keys, so he had to have a lot of "arms". I came to think of an electronic piano.
It had to be two characters because it had to be sleek and smooth.
So I came up with a character called "Kangaroo Mother and Daughter," played by a mother and a baby.