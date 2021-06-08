KAZE PARK

04 - E . Piano [FAB band - Kangaroo]

04 - E . Piano [FAB band - Kangaroo]
I thought of an animal that could play the piano melody freely.He had to be able to play various keys, so he had to have a lot of "arms". I came to think of an electronic piano.

It had to be two characters because it had to be sleek and smooth.

So I came up with a character called "Kangaroo Mother and Daughter," played by a mother and a baby.

    • Like