Cloud based digital signage solution

Cloud based digital signage solution dashboard design design solution homepage website ux dashboard app
Pickcel is a cloud based digital signage platform for DOOH advertising, marketing, and internal communication.

Pickcel has brought in a mobile technology to power big digital screens which is going to be a key medium driving digital signage in large retail outlets & DOOH Advertisement.

With faster penetration and ever increasing internet bandwidth, digital signage is poised to become a force which businesses cannot ignore any longer. Organizations are realizing this can help in improving their both top and bottom line growth.
Also, increased footprint of smart screens and mobile devices are making this medium more exciting.

Pickcel enables communicating through rich contents (HD Video, Images, Live TV, YouTube, Social and RSS feeds) to Multi-Screen and Multi-Location.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
