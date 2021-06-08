Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Since May 2020 I've co-hosted a gaming podcast called The GameCube Was Cool which focuses on the early 2000s and of course the Nintendo GameCube and its library. Our mission is to look back on all 555 North American GameCube games and have a good time doing it.