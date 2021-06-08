Mike Laine

The GameCube Was Cool

The GameCube Was Cool
Since May 2020 I've co-hosted a gaming podcast called The GameCube Was Cool which focuses on the early 2000s and of course the Nintendo GameCube and its library. Our mission is to look back on all 555 North American GameCube games and have a good time doing it.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
