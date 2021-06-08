6 White Kitty Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube

6 White Kitty emotes pack for Twitch, Discord, Youtube.

Emotes: heart, hype, lurk, hello, what, cute.

This pack includes 6 different emotes.

— 3 main sizes in the pack: 112x112px 56x56px 28x28px;

— Bonus sizes: 300x300, 128x128, 72x72, 36x36, 32x32, 18x18;

— All files are .png with transparent backgrounds.

+ Video guide how to install.

Looks equally good in dark and light themes.