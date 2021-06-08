Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Oksana qoqsik

6 White Kitty Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube

Oksana qoqsik
Oksana qoqsik
Hire Me
  • Save
6 White Kitty Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube stream
6 White Kitty Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube stream
6 White Kitty Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube stream
6 White Kitty Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube stream
6 White Kitty Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube stream
6 White Kitty Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube stream
6 White Kitty Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube stream
6 White Kitty Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube stream
Download color palette
  1. 6-1.png
  2. Chat.png
  3. Screen1.png
  4. Screen2.png
  5. Screen3.png
  6. Screen5.png
  7. Screen6.png
  8. Screen4.png

6 White Kitty Emotes

Price
$3.80
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
6 White Kitty Emotes
$3.80
Buy now

6 White Kitty emotes pack for Twitch, Discord, Youtube.
Emotes: heart, hype, lurk, hello, what, cute.

This pack includes 6 different emotes.
— 3 main sizes in the pack: 112x112px 56x56px 28x28px;
— Bonus sizes: 300x300, 128x128, 72x72, 36x36, 32x32, 18x18;
— All files are .png with transparent backgrounds.
+ Video guide how to install.

Looks equally good in dark and light themes.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Oksana qoqsik
Oksana qoqsik
Twitch Partner, Full time designer. Etsy seller.
Hire Me

More by Oksana qoqsik

View profile
    • Like