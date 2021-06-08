KAZE PARK

03 - Bass [FAB band - Horse]

03 - Bass [FAB band - Horse] character characters band music guitarist guitar horse korean design branding kazepark illustrator illustration artwork art graphic design
The bass guitar with low and medium notes.

When I made the animal band character, I couldn't imagine the animal "horse" and the guitar.

Low posture as if suggesting a medium-low tone. I could feel the character's individuality from the "horse" cry.

I chose "horse" as my "guitarist".

