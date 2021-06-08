03 - Bass [FAB band - Horse]

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The bass guitar with low and medium notes.
When I made the animal band character, I couldn't imagine the animal "horse" and the guitar.
Low posture as if suggesting a medium-low tone. I could feel the character's individuality from the "horse" cry.
I chose "horse" as my "guitarist".