Good for Sale
Oksana qoqsik

3 Dinosaur Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube

Oksana qoqsik
Oksana qoqsik
Hire Me
  • Save
3 Dinosaur Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube stream
3 Dinosaur Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube stream
3 Dinosaur Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube stream
3 Dinosaur Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube stream
3 Dinosaur Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube stream
Download color palette
  1. Cover.png
  2. Chat.png
  3. 1.png
  4. 2.png
  5. 3.png

3 Dinosaur Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube

Price
$3.80
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
3 Dinosaur Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube
$3.80
Buy now

3 Dinosaur Emotes pack for Twitch, Discord, Youtube.
Emotes: drink, rage, cute.

This pack includes 3 different emotes.
— 3 main sizes in the pack: 112x112px 56x56px 28x28px;
— Bonus sizes: 300x300, 128x128, 72x72, 36x36, 32x32, 18x18;
— All files are .png with transparent backgrounds.
+ Video guide how to install.

Looks equally good in dark and light themes.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Oksana qoqsik
Oksana qoqsik
Twitch Partner, Full time designer. Etsy seller.
Hire Me

More by Oksana qoqsik

View profile
    • Like