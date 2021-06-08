Logo Design - IT Company

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribblers!
Super excited to share my first project here!
A logo design project approved by a professional IT Company that develops and promotes Business Intelligence, Business Consulting and Advance Business Solutions.
Let me know what you think about it! :)
For work kindly contact me - krutikaahir.99@gmail.com
https://www.behance.net/krutikaahir
https://www.instagram.com/kateyeartist/