apawsitivechange

Millions of homeless dogs roam around the streets, lonely and hungry. India itself is home to more than 30 million stray dogs. These dogs are often treated harshly just because of certain misconceptions and fears, so we need to understand that these dogs are not a nuisance but victims to numerous atrocities and vagaries of nature and deserve all the help they can get.

The audience will nurture a positive change in themselves as well as in other's life. One step towards helping these dogs will influence and encourage other people around them too which altogether will bring a big impact in the society. This will lead to a better tomorrow and not many number of abandoned dogs will have to suffer like now.