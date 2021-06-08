Josh Warren

Venture Bond

Venture Bond gradient startup bond venture vintage retro typography abstract currency crypto bitcoin texture vector minimal illustration ux
Venture Bond for a crypto startup. We ultimately ended up going a slightly different direction, but I really enjoyed this abstract 'prism' design. I'll post finals in the future.

Brand designer - logo, illustration, iconography, Ui
