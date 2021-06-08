Low Poly Row Home

Trending designs to inspire you
Most of my current renders have been super simplified and editorial in nature. I wanted to give something else a try. So I decided to model a friend of mine's beautiful ornate rowhome. I still have the 3rd floor and the street to do, but I'm happy with what this is looks like so far.