Mike Meulstee

Low Poly Row Home

Mike Meulstee
Mike Meulstee
  • Save
Low Poly Row Home rowhome blender3d blender lowpoly phldesign
Download color palette

Most of my current renders have been super simplified and editorial in nature. I wanted to give something else a try. So I decided to model a friend of mine's beautiful ornate rowhome. I still have the 3rd floor and the street to do, but I'm happy with what this is looks like so far.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Mike Meulstee
Mike Meulstee

More by Mike Meulstee

View profile
    • Like