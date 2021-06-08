Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Howard Pinsky

Skeuomorphism Explorations

Skeuomorphism Explorations adobe xd 3d elements nobs toggle switches ui design interface design music dials dials skeuomorphic skeuomorphism
Now that Adobe XD supports inner shadows and angular gradients, I've been going just a bit nutty with skeuomorphic design lately. 😂

Welcome to my colorful world.

