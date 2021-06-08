Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nick Budrewicz

Big Bear Brewery Logo Design

Big Bear Brewery Logo Design beer label craft ale craft logotype hops bear brewery beer craft beer ale illustration vector type branding mark negative space icon logo
Concept design work for craft ale brewery, Big Bear.

The main icon combines a bear (namesake) and a hops plant (brewing).
Logo & identity designer with a penchant for football crests
