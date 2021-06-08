We Don't Pick Our Own Day Graphic

Trending designs to inspire you
"I was headed for the new york coast, my mind on brandy and cigar smoke
Never really did specify neat but I got one rock
Now were all tumbling down, looking like I surely will drown
Turn my head to my left, and I guess were all the same"
"We Don't Pick Our Own Day" by Andrew Jobin
Drawn on the iPad using Procreate.