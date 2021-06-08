Hédi T.

Cheeky demon skateboard design

Cheeky demon skateboard design tongue digitaldrawing drawing procreate pink oriental digital art demon graphic design skateboard design skateboard skate illustration design
Illustration turned into a skateboard design. Digital art, created in Procreate.
Check out my Instagram too: https://www.instagram.com/art.side.of.hedi/

If you’re interested in working with me, feel free to message me here or dm me on my Instagram, mentioned above.

