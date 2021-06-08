The Refinement Tree

Trending designs to inspire you
With his head now a growing expanse,
His shins became known to a branch,
The flourish of feet
Along with a beat,
Young Simon forgot how to dance.
This is another page from my book "The Envious Siblings: and Other Morbid Nursery Rhymes." www.landisblair.com