The Refinement Tree

With his head now a growing expanse,
His shins became known to a branch,
The flourish of feet
Along with a beat,
Young Simon forgot how to dance.

This is another page from my book "The Envious Siblings: and Other Morbid Nursery Rhymes." www.landisblair.com

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Pen and ink illustrator
